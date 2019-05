A shop space that once housed a city centre McDonald’s could become another restaurant after planning permission for a change of use was granted.

The site, between 38-42 Kirkgate, was last used as a Polish delicatessen but shut in December citing poor trading conditions.

A letter by property consultants Barker Proudlove says by changing the use from retail to restaurant, it will allow the owners a better chance to secure a long-term tenant.

Wakefield Council’s planning department agreed.