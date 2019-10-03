Revealed: The 39 Wakefield takeaways with a food hygiene rating of two or less
From Chinese to Indian to Fish and Chips, we all love a good takeaway. But how does your favourite rate on food hygiene?
These are all the takeaways in the Wakefield district that have been awarded a hygiene rating of two or lower in their most recent inspection, as of October 3, 2019. For more information, visit the Food Standards Agency website.
76 Westgate, Wakefield. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 16 May 2019