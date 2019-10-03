Revealed: The 39 Wakefield takeaways with a food hygiene rating of two or less

These are all the takeaways in the Wakefield district that have been awarded a hygiene rating of two or lower in their most recent inspection, as of October 3, 2019. For more information, visit the Food Standards Agency website.

76 Westgate, Wakefield. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 16 May 2019

2. Domino's Pizza 62 Horsefair, Pontefract. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 30 August 2019

3. Bilal's Spice 18 Beancroft Road, Castleford. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 31 July 2018

4. Darnley Fisheries 96 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 10 October 2019

