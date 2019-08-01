Round of golf raises vital funds at Woolley Park Golf Course

The winning team from the Woolley Park Golf Course fundraiser
It was a big hit once again when Woolley Park Golf Course held a charity golf match to raise funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event raised £1,738 which will be split equally between the two charities, and which takes the total raised over the past six years to £12,344.

Organiser, Steve Wray, said: “For the last six years I have been running this charity golf event for Yorkshire Cancer Research and MacMillan Cancer Support in memory of a dear friend Brian Dean who died from oesophagus cancer on the December 31, 2012.” Pictured is the winning team with Brian Dean inset.