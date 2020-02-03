Rules of the road: Could pass your theory test today?

Most drivers remember the feeling of passing their theory test and being that one step closer to getting out on the open road.

But according to the Department for Transport’s latest report, only 47% of provisional drivers passed the theory test over the last 12 months, down 15% in just over a decade.

Could you pass your theory test again today?

The test is arguably the toughest it’s ever been, so Van Monster surveyed 2,000 people across the UK and asked them 15 questions from the test to see how they’d do today!

The survey results took into account age, location and even gender, some of the stats include:

*Only 1 in 20 passed the test with a pass rate of 86% or above

*People aged 55+ scored the best on this test, suggesting that older drivers aren’t necessarily the worst

*People located in the South West were most likely to pass the test

To see all the results for yourself and take part in the test to see how you would score, CLICK HERE