Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi: These are the bank holiday opening hours for Wakefield's supermarkets

Bank Holidays can be a great chance to relax and unwind - but if you find yourself short of bread and milk, it can be hard to know if the supermarkets are open.

These are the opening hours for every supermarket in Wakefield this bank holiday weekend. Looking for a specific store? Press Ctrl+F on your keyboard, or use your phone's "search in page" function.

⚫ Sainsbury's Trinity Walk

Seasonal opening hours will be in place on Monday, August 26, when Sainsbury's will be open from 8am to 8pm.

⚫ Tesco Express, Stanley Road

The Tesco Express on Stanley Road will be open from 6am to 11pm every day over the Bank Holiday weekend.

⚫ Iceland, Kirkgate

Iceland has not advertised any Bank Holiday opening hours on their website.

⚫ Morrisons, George Street (The Ridings)

Morrisons will be open from 8am to 7pm on Saturday, August 24, 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday, August 25 and 8am to 7pm on Monday, August 26.

⚫ Sainsbury's, Ings Road

Seasonal opening hours will be in place on Monday, August 26, when Sainsbury's will be open from 8am to 8pm.

⚫ Asda, Dewsbury Road

Bank Holiday opening hours will be in place at Asda over the weekend. The Dewsbury Road store will open from 10am to 4pm on Sunday and 7am to 8pm on Monday.

⚫ Morrisons, Dewsbury Road

Morrisons will open from 8am to 7pm on Bank Holiday Monday. The petrol station will be open between 7am and 9pm and the came from 8am to 6pm.

⚫ The Food Warehouse by Iceland, Snowhill Retail Park

The Food Warehouse has not advertised Bank Holiday opening hours on their website.

⚫ Aldi, Snow Hill Way

Aldi has not advertised any Bank Holiday-specific opening hours on their website.

⚫ Aldi, Batley Road

Aldi has not advertised any Bank Holiday-specific opening hours on their website.

⚫ Aldi, Asdale Road

Aldi has not advertised any Bank Holiday-specific opening hours on their website.

⚫ Asda Wakefield Superstore, Asdale Road

The 24-hour superstore will open from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, August 25 and 7am to 8pm on Monday, August 26. On Tuesday, August 27, the store will open at 7am before resuming normal hours.

⚫ Tesco Express, Leeds Road

The Tesco Express on Stanley Road will be open from 6am to 11pm every day over the Bank Holiday weekend.

⚫Co-Op Food, Meadow Vale

This store is open as usual on Bank Holiday Monday.

⚫ Tesco Express, Barnsley Road

The Tesco Express on Stanley Road will be open from 6am to 11pm every day over the Bank Holiday weekend.