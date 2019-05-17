Samba carnival to head through Horbury

Horbury will be swinging to the sound of a Samba beat next weekend when a unique parade makes its way through the town.

The Fan-Samba-Gorical has been organised by The Cluntergate Centre, with the support of Edgelands Arts, and is inspired by Wakefield-born explorer, Charles Waterton, who travelled through South America in the early 1800s.

And to get people into the spirit there are to be workshops held at The Cluntergate Centre over the next week to help make display pieces for the event.

The free workshops will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 11am to 3pm, on Thursday from 6pm to 7pm and next Friday, May 24 from 11am to 3pm.

Charlie Wells from Edgelands Arts said: "This is a really great way for people from across the Horbury community to come together, to explore new activities and to celebrate the town and its people."

The Fan-Samba-Gorical Parade will leave Horbury Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 25 at 11am and makes its way through the village via Tithe Barn Street, Queen Street and High Street finishing at the Cluntergate Centre with music, dance, food and drink.

For further details, contact the Cluntergate Centre on 07873 544948 or Edgelands Arts on 07830 288350.