See which free bike rides you can join across the Wakefield area

Wakefield District Cycle Forum continues its programme of free guided cycle rides aimed at those new to cycling, wanting to start cycling or needing greater confidence when cycling.

Most include a refreshment stop on the ride.

Over the next fortnight, these free rides and events are on offer:

• Saturday June 22 - a steady ride from Queens Mill in Castleford starting at 10am.

This ride is for those more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours.

• Sunday June 23 - there is another steady ride this time from Nostell Priory starting at 10am.

Like the ride above, this ride is for those more confident cyclists.

It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours.

• Sunday June 23 - free DIY Bike Maintenance drop-in session running from 11am to 1pm at Anglers Country Park.

Come along and let us see if we can help you with any cycle-related concerns.

• Tuesday June 25 - there is an easy ride from Nostell Priory starting at 10am.

This ride is at an easy going pace and is suitable for beginners, families and those wanting to build their confidence.

It lasts up to three hours and covers up to 10 miles.

• Saturday June 29 - there is a steady-plus ride from Nostell Priory starting at 10am.

This ride is for experienced cyclists with a good level of fitness.

It includes on road sections, lasts up to four hours and covers around 25 miles.

This ride is specifically to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Trans Pennine Trail.

• Tuesday 2 July - Cycle Forum Workday.

If you are reasonably fit, come along and help improve a section of Wakefield’s network of off-road cycle routes.

If you don’t have a bike of your own you can borrow one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance.

Click here for more details about the forum, including the future programme, Bike Maintenance Courses and workdays.