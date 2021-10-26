The supermarket wants to trade between 6am and midnight at its shops in Sandal, Pontefract and on Enterprise Way in Castleford.

All three stores are currently open between 8am and 10pm between Mondays and Saturdays. On Sundays, they trade from 10am until 4pm.

Now Aldi has asked for the permission they need to sell alcohol for longer at each of the shops, so that customers can stock up on booze for the festive period.

The supermarket insists the extension in trading hours, which will either be granted or rejected by Wakefield Council, is only intended to be a temporary measure for Christmas.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: "There are no plans to make permanent changes to the opening hours of our stores in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

"The licensing applications are to give stores flexibility during seasonal periods."

Anyone wishing to comment on the applications can do so before November 15.