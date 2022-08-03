Belle Modelle highlights the latest looks for the school run

These bombers are perfect to pair with jeans or cuffed joggers

Perfect for a summer to autumn wardrobe transition and certain to turn school gate heads, highlights include:

The Reversible Bomber – perfect to pair with jeans or cuffed joggersAn ideal bomb-out-of-the door throw-on, the BM Classic Bomber offers two-outfits-in-one as it comes in two fully reversible designs – Venus is a shocking pink design with the reverse alternative featuring red clashing sleeves.

This cropped style bomber has a proper “Pink Ladies” vibe and its balloon sleeves are finished with a metallic-striped elasticated cuff and with similar design on the side pockets. Galaxy is a classic plain blue satin with black elastane cuffs and collar, while its striking alter ego features a vibrant jaguar pattern in ochre and navy with plain navy sleeves and side pockets. The bombers are available in three sizes: 1 (8-12), 2 (14-16), 3 (18) and cost £79.95

Lightweight and super comfortable for all kinds of occasions

The Trouser – cuffed tapered joggerForget the staple mom-jean, Leo is the new school gate go-to. A stylish rayon linen-mix trouser meets tapered jogger.

Easy to adjust and super comfortable with a mid-rise elasticated waistband, side and back pockets and slightly cuffed hem;The relaxed-fit trousers flatter all body shapes and come in four wardrobe staple colours that are easy to pull on ahead of the mad dash to the door. Available in black, navy, khaki and grey it pairs beautifully with trainers as well as with sandals and comes in three sizes: 1 (8-12), 2 (12-14) and 3 (18-20). £38.95.

The Maxi-pleated Skirt – think t-shirt or chunky knit and trainersFun and certain to be a school-gate head turner, Estelle is a metallic-look pleated maxi skirt which pairs beautifully with a t-shirt or chunky knit and trainers.