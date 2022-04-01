B&M introduce a world exclusive - the new wearable shopping bag...but it's only available today
Have you ever wandered around B&M and found that thing you went in for ends up being the lowest priority on your shopping list?
Have you ever found that you go in with a basket and realise very quickly that you don’t have enough room to hold all the excellent products you’d like to purchase?
Do you ever go into B&M for one thing, walk out with a shopping trolley full, but regularly enter the store without a large enough shopping solution to hold everything you need?
Well, B&M now have the solution for you! Introducing the brand new wearable B&M shopping bag!
We all know at B&M that it’s impossible to go into the store and buy just one thing. That’s why B&M have listened to their customer’s needs and created the revolutionary, first in the world wearable shopping bag.
Crafted in a combination of smart functionality and timeless aesthetics, the wearable B&M bag will easily become your go-to for your B&M bargain shopping trip. Just wear and go!
With the wearable bag, you’ll never be limited to just a basket full of excellent products, the skies really are the limit and the possibilities are endless.
The Wearable B&M Bag has a full 360-degree opening and spacious interior to accommodate all your grab-and-go shopping essentials.
Crafted to the highest standard by B&M’s Senior Storage Engineers, you can shop safe in the knowledge that the wearable bag can hold a weight of up to three metric tonnes.
They have designed the bag with the typical B&M shop in mind, measuring at 1.2 meters wide and 65cm tall - meaning you’ll never need to shop with more than one bag ever again. The bag even has its very own anti-tip technology, so you can shop knowing that you and your shopping will always leave the store the right way up.
In a rush? No time to casually browse? For speedy shoppers, the wearable bag features interchangeable straps depending on your mood and shopping needs. Switch to sports mode by simply connecting the sport-strap and shave up to 35 seconds off your shopping time.
And for those who want a more relaxed experience, sit back and enjoy thick, adjustable, cushioned shoulder straps with extra lumbar support for sheer luxury.
And to accommodate this new way to shop, B&M are proudly announcing they will be widening their aisles in-store to offer a new, VIP, shopping experience to allow multiple bag wearers, full and easy access in and around the store.
B&M customers will be able to pick up everything they need, and things they didn’t think they needed, with the B&M wearable bag and guarantee that you’ll always have the space to fit everything in all your shopping on every bargain hunting trip.
Available to buy in stores nationwide on April 1 2022 only and they will be sure to sell out in no time. Make sure you grab yours before they’re gone - while stocks last.