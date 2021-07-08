Castleford pet shop that sells only natural food

Shannon Clewlow has opened a pet shop in Castleford selling raw food.

Bruce, an American bulldog had a terrible skin allergy and Shannon spent hundreds of pounds each month on medication, blood tests and special hypoallergenic food.

Nothing made his condition any better and his skin was raw and bleeding, he even chewed on his feet to try and stop the itching.

It was suggested that Bruce may be allergic to grain so Shannon was advised to try him on raw food.

Alex Mugatroyd outside Castleford pet sop Raw Natural

She spent several weeks researching the benefits of raw feeding and by a process of elimination put together a diet that cured his condition.

She said: “We found that, as well as grain, he had an adverse reaction to chicken which is due to the fact that they are fed on grain.”

Shannon is now a staunch advocate of raw feeding and when she lost her job in the hospitality trade due to Covid, decided to open up her own shop in Castleford Paw Natural Pet Supplies on Bridge Street.

She said: “I’m passionate about animals and animal welfare and to see the difference a raw diet can make to a dog is amazing.

“Opening the shop has allowed me to get the word out about its benefits to animal health.

“I can’t believe how busy the shop has been since we opened in May.

“Customers come in with their dogs to be weighed and we discuss the best products for each individual animal.

“I have tried to keep prices realistic to encourage people to try their dogs on raw food and I am always available to give help and advice about any aspect of raw feeding.