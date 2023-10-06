News you can trust since 1852
Coun Denise Jeffery with The Ridings’ owner, Mr Zahid Iqbal, and his grandson.Coun Denise Jeffery with The Ridings’ owner, Mr Zahid Iqbal, and his grandson.
Coun Denise Jeffery with The Ridings’ owner, Mr Zahid Iqbal, and his grandson.

Explore The Ridings Shopping Centre's brand new indoor adventure playground as it officially opens

Here’s a look inside the brand new adventure playground at The Ridings Shopping Centre, which officially opened its doors today.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The park is a free play zone that families and friends can enjoy - no matter the weather.

The vast indoor adventure playground covers 12,000 square feet on the lower mall, near Morrisons.

In the opening ceremony this morning, Leader of Wakefield Council, Denise Jeffery joined The Ridings’ new owner, Zahid Iqbal, and head of marketing, Craig Higgins, to celebrate the new playground.

As staff welcomed the first families in with goody bags and stickers, The Ridings' new mascot, Beebop the bee also made his debut.

The park comes as part of Mr Iqbal’s plan to renovate the centre and make it a community-led hotspot within the city

He said: “My grandchildren love the play areaa when we go visiting and I wanted to give something spectacular to the families of Wakefield, for free, undercover and safe for them to meet up and for their children to play together.”

The new playground features a variety of equipment including a wheelchair-inclusive roundabout, two climbing frames, various slides and interactive activities for children.

Coun Jeffery, said: “The new indoor playground is not only a wonderful addition to The Ridings but to the city centre as well.

“It gives families another social and leisure opportunity all year round and it will bring more people into the city centre, giving other businesses a real boost.”

The new adventure play zone is brought to the centre by Kompan, who were behind the play area at Thornes Park.

The area also features a brand new sweet shop named ‘Rhubarb n Custard’, that will also sell hot drinks and have a seating area outside for parents and guardians to relax.

The park is open daily and is suitable for children up to 12 years of age.

Take a look!

A brand new adventure playground has opened in The Ridings.

