Here are 14 new job openings within Wakefield city centre - that can be applied for through Indeed

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a dance instructor in Wakefield, as a promoter for a popular city centre bar and store assistant at Aldi.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career in the heart of the city.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
Here are 14 new job roles in and around Wakefield city centre.
1. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Secretarial Assistant
£22,383 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will sort and respond to incoming mail, bring to the attention of senior member of staff anything that is out of their remit, be a part of the clinical team, provide a friendly and professional service and deal with enquiries following Trust policies. Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Aldi - Store Assistant
£12.00 - £12.95 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. Photo: Google Maps
3. Turning Lives Around - Support Worker
£23,017 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will be passionate about working with people to ensure they have the support necessary to aspire to and achieve their fullest potential, believe change is possible, work with integrity and respect and be able to recognise people’s strengths and work to those strengths. Photo: Google Maps
4. Morrisons - Key Warehouse Operative
Fixed term contract. The successful candidate will work safely and carefully, with food and health and safety policies in mind every day, so that products are looked after and arrive in the best condition at store ready for customers. Photo: Google Maps