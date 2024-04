We’ve had more than 800 people sharing where they like to go for a trim.

Many shared how professional, warm and welcoming their hairdressers and barbers are.

There were also shoutouts for numerous hairdressers specifically, including Cosy Cuts’ Mitchell, SophieGee, Hair by Millie and Holly Barratt.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the most common hair salon recommendations shared by readers.

2 . Hairworks 25 Altofts Rd, Normanton WF6 2AY

3 . Westons Hair & Beauty 588 Leeds Rd, Outwood, Wakefield WF1 2LT

4 . Aura Quartz Hair Studio 9a Bell Ln, Ackworth, Pontefract WF7 7JA