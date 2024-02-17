Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including trainee bus driver and NHS receptionist

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a trainee bus driver for Arriva or a receptionist for Pinderfields Hospital.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career across the city.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Spectrum Community Health CIC - Secretary to Clinical Services
£25,147 - £27,596 a year - Permanent. The successful candidate will provide excellent secretarial service to the Director of Nursing and Quality and the wider team. This will include facilitating meetings including minute taking, diary management and communication with both internal and external parties. Photo: Google Maps
2. Barkley and Co - Doggy Daycare Assistant
£6.83 - £11.50 an hour - Permanent, Part-time, Full-time, Zero hours contract. Barkleys Doggy Daycare & Dog Training Academy are looking for qualified staff who are available to back-up our their team in the Daycare Centre both during the week and for our weekend events. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Receptionist
£22,383 a year - Fixed term contract. Key responsibilities include providing a warm welcome to all patients and relatives who are in contact with the department, promoting effective customer-focused communication with patients and service users by both telephone and face to face and assisting with the confidential management of all types of patient records. Photo: Google Maps
4. Arriva - Trainee bus driver
£11.70 - £14.00 an hour - Part-time, Full-time. The ideal candidate will get to know familiar faces, build relationships and even be the highlight of someone’s day. Photo: Google Maps