Junction 32 reveals Yorkshire’s most popular post-lockdown products

Junction 32 reports shoppers are revelling in the return to in-person shopping – as it reveals its most popular post-lockdown purchases.

Walking boots, activewear, leisurewear and homeware have all been bestsellers at the Yorkshire outlet since lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Retailers have reported a surge in leisure purchases for new hobbies, exercise regimes and UK staycations, such as jackets, footwear, and luggage, whilst homeware brands have reported a rise in sales as people take on lockdown refurbishment projects at home.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “Shoppers are the heart of Junction 32 and it has been fantastic to see their return and just how excited they are to be back with us.

“Our retailers have seen some really interesting trends post lockdown, reflecting people’s lifestyle changes over the past year – there is a real desire from all guests to experience in-person shopping again and a clear inclination among shoppers to treat themselves, family and friends.

“For some, it’s the chance to browse and stock up for future events, holidays and staycations while others simply want to treat themselves after a difficult year.”

Activewear has been a particular trend across many of our retailers, with new lines being added such as Kimberley Walsh’s range and Laura Whitmore’s line in Regatta. Footwear has also seen a spike in sales and Barbour successfully trialled its first Shoe Shop at the centre.

This has all come as no surprise due to an increase in the amount of people venturing into the great outdoors during lockdown.

Interestingly, Junction 32 brands found shopper habits have evolved during the first few weeks of re-opening. Several report shoppers are visiting on different days to avoid peak times and are now more likely to spend longer browsing in store, enjoying the experience.

Darren said: “What’s clear is that being able to walk around and get a feel for products along with the personalised in-store experience just cannot be matched.

“Our brands have reported that it’s been a real pleasure to welcome many of their regular customers back into their stores and we look forward to continuing to give shoppers a warm and safe welcome back to Junction 32 across the summer, whether they’re shopping for something specific or just want to embrace the experience of shopping once more.”

After non-essential retail was closed for over three months during the extended nationwide lockdown, Junction 32 brands have revealed the overriding sentiment among shoppers is one of excitement mixed with relief at being back – as well as a desperation to shop.

Retailers across Junction 32 say shoppers seem to be buying more than they usually would have in the past and are enjoying themselves after finally being allowed to return to their favourite brands once more, with many using the centre as a place to meet friends and family over a coffee.

Two new stores have opened at Junction 32 since last summer including homeware retailer Bay Tree Interiors, and the popular scented candle manufacturer, Yankee Candle. They both join a stellar line-up of over 80 brands and high-street names offering up to 60% off all year round, covering fashion, leisure, the outdoors, beauty and homeware at Junction 32 including Barbour, HMV, Levis, Radley, Tempur, Regatta, Select, Quiz and Wonderbra.

Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping is open from 10am – 8pm Monday to Friday (10am-6pm on Bank Holiday Monday), 10am – 6pm Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sundays.