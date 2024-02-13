Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new branch, on Westgate, will be officially opened by Mayor of Wakefield, Josie Pritchard, tomorrow (February 14) at 9.30am.

The opening will be followed by a celebration within the store, hosted by volunteers, with cakes and refreshments, alongside a Valentine's raffle and tombola.

Amanda Carr, Head of Retail at the RSPCA, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our new shop on Little Westgate Wakefield town centre. This is our fifth shop in the Leeds, Wakefield & District area.

"It has been wonderful to work on a new shop where there is a blank canvas as we wanted to design our vision of what our new shops will look like.