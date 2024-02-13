News you can trust since 1852
New RSPCA charity shop supporting local animal centre to open in Wakefield city centre tomorrow

A brand new charity shop supporting the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch will open in the city centre tomorrow.
By Kara McKune
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
The new branch, on Westgate, will be officially opened by Mayor of Wakefield, Josie Pritchard, tomorrow (February 14) at 9.30am.

The opening will be followed by a celebration within the store, hosted by volunteers, with cakes and refreshments, alongside a Valentine's raffle and tombola.

Amanda Carr, Head of Retail at the RSPCA, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our new shop on Little Westgate Wakefield town centre. This is our fifth shop in the Leeds, Wakefield & District area.

A new charity shop raising funds for the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch will open in Wakefield tomorrow.A new charity shop raising funds for the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch will open in Wakefield tomorrow.
"It has been wonderful to work on a new shop where there is a blank canvas as we wanted to design our vision of what our new shops will look like.

"The whole team have worked incredibly hard and we are looking forward to opening our doors on Valentines Day. Hope to see you there.”

