RSPCA Wakefield's donation drive-thru to take place this weekend

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield’s New Year donation drive-thru will take place this Saturday.

By Kara McKune
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The charity drive appeals to locals to donate any clutter they found themselves hoarding throughout the Christmas period.

The East Ardsley animal centre will host the drive-thru this Saturday (January 14) with animal-lovers encouraged to drop by between 9am and noon to hand in donations via a one-way system.

The system will be set so cars can simply drive into the car park, drop off donations and drive away.

The local branch shared: “Are you having a New Year clear out? Do you have any unwanted Christmas gifts? Why not donate them to us to help the dogs, cats, and small animals at our centre!

"Any unwanted items that you would like to donate to us will be sold in our charity shops or on our eBay store, to raise money to help us continue to care for the animals at our centre.”

