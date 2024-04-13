Shop Zendaya’s cover look for less with Sports Direct
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
And she is the gift that keeps on giving! This month, Zendaya graces the cover of British Vogue where she takes the term ‘athleisure chic’ to a whole new level.
Kitted out in Adidas x Wales Bonner jacket and shorts, the Emmy award-winning actress brings all the cool and glam to the ultimate casual look which fashion fans are replicating as the weather starts to get warmer.
And here is how to shop the A-lister’s look for less, check out the Sports Direct website here for inspiration https://www.sportsdirect.com/