This weekend saw the return of The Hepworth Wakefield’s popular Festive Market – which was named one of the UK’s best Christmas markets by the Guardian.

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Festive Market has established itself as one of Yorkshire’s top shopping destinations for its carefully curated mix of independent artists, designers, makers and producers.

Now in its ninth year, the market will open again this weekend, December 2 and 3, from 10am to 4pm, featuring a different line-up of stall holders handpicked from Yorkshire and across the UK.

This year, visitors will find over 90 stalls each weekend selling candles, ceramics, food and drink, gifts for children, homeware, prints, textiles and stationery - and every purchase comes with the feel-good factor of supporting independent makers.

This weekend will include Alex Sickling Ceramics, Amy Lee Creative, Angela Ibbs Mosaics, Bakes by Vanilla Bean, Fiona Wilson Prints, Klara’s Gingerbread, Kip Candle Co, Spice Heroes and The French Soap Company.

There were also be activities for the whole family to enjoy, including festive paper decorations and the chance to make your own artwork and live music.

To find out more about The Hepworth’s upcoming Festive Market, click here.

