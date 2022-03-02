These are the shops, restaurants and activities you would like see return to Wakefield

And there were many suggestions - the most popular being Woolworths.
It also seems as though many would like more local activities, such as bowling and ice skating, to be more local.
These are the most popular - do you have any other ideas?
1. Woolworths
Woolworths, which had a store on Kirkgate, entered administration late in 2008 after racking up almost £400m in debt, with administrators Deloitte closing all the 807 stores between 27 December 2008 and 6 January 2009, which resulted in 27,000 job losses. Shop Direct purchased the name a month later and continued to operate Woolworths website until it closed down in 2015.
2. C&A
A popular choice to bring back to the high street - Remember when C&A was on the corner on Westgate?
3. Dorothy Perkins
The city centre store, at Trinity Walk, closed in 2020 after retail giant Arcadia, which is responsible for brands including Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, fell into administration.
4. Markets
Bringing back an indoor - and outdoor - market to Wakefield was a very popular suggestion.