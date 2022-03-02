These are the shops, restaurants and activities you would like see return to Wakefield

1. Woolworths

Woolworths, which had a store on Kirkgate, entered administration late in 2008 after racking up almost £400m in debt, with administrators Deloitte closing all the 807 stores between 27 December 2008 and 6 January 2009, which resulted in 27,000 job losses. Shop Direct purchased the name a month later and continued to operate Woolworths website until it closed down in 2015.