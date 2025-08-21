Wakefield-born heritage brand Double TWO to open new store in Junction 32 this weekend
The new store will offer a range of men's shirts, ties, formalwear and womenswear in a new 1,500 square foot store located by Starbucks.
Alongside the brand’s iconic shirts, the store will feature interactive video screens, showcasing new product ranges and exclusive promotions.
Founded in 1940 in Wakefield by entrepreneurs Isaak Donner and Frank Myers, Double TWO revolutionised men’s fashion with patented detachable collars and later introduced the world’s first polyester shirt in collaboration.
Over 85 years later, the brand is still going strong and serving its high-quality menswear to the people of Yorkshire.
Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: “With incredible discounts available on opening day, it’s time to head on down to Double TWO to get your wardrobe stocked with the very best in menswear and ladieswear.
"We can’t wait for our visitors to enjoy the new store and to welcome them back to the centre!”