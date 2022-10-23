Family jeweller F.Hinds in Wakefield has unveiled its new Pudsey Bear collection in partnership with Children in Need, with sales from each portion being donated to the charity.

The collection features three limited edition exclusive items: an alarm clock, a trinket box and a Pudsey shaped money box.

35% from the sale of each product will be donated to the BBC Children in Need appeal.

F.Hinds' Jeremy Hinds and Natasha House launching the Children In Need Appeal collection.

Following its start in 1856, the family-owned jewellers is still independent and family run, operating 115 F.Hinds stores and 13 Chapelle outlet stores across England and Wales.

F.Hinds’ partnership with BBC Children in Need started in 2021 by selling Pudsey pin badges across their stores, and accepting donations on the charity’s behalf, to support the lives of children and young people across the UK.

Project Leader and Head of Marketing at F.Hinds, Natasha House said: “We are so excited to be releasing our very first range of products for BBC Children in Need.

"The charity is close to all of our hearts, and we are so happy to give it the focus that it deserves. We can’t wait to see how the funds from this partnership will go on to support the lives for children and young people across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The F.Hinds/Children in Need alarm clock.

Speaking of the partnership, BBC Children in Need Commercial Director, Claire Hoyle said: “Together with partners like F.Hinds and Chapelle BBC Children in Need can inspire the nation to come together and support our work to provide a better and more positive future for children and young people.

" The 2022 Pudsey Collection captures the spirit of BBC Children in Need and will make a great impact on the high street.”

Alongside the collection, F.Hinds and Chapelle are continuing to accept donations and are selling Pudsey pin badges throughout October and November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The F.Hinds/Children in Need collection is available online and in all F.Hinds and Chapelle stores.

The F.Hinds/Children in Need trinket box.

The jeweller is also running a competition to win the entire collection here.

Advertisement Hide Ad