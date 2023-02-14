Wakefield shop offering Valentine's Day wine and Cadbury’s Roses chocolate for a penny

The Premier Convenience store on Balne Lane is one of the company’s retail partners and the only one in Wakefield participating in the one-day scheme.

Following the success of their previous promotions, the offer contains two classic Valentine treats – a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates.

The promotion will run exclusively on the Snappy Shopper app and website today, February 14, and will allow customers to stock up on the below goodies for just one penny.

The offer includes a 75cl bottle of Bin 161 white wine or similar and a 186g box of Roses chocolates or similar

Both Snappy Shopper and the retailer will pick up the cost of the promotion, while Snappy Shopper is also investing heavily in marketing to raise awareness and support local retailers.

­Snappy Shopper Head of Growth, Andy Baker, said: ‘People are under increasing financial pressure at the minute, causing them to cut back on the kind of treat items many of us have come to associate with Valentine’s Day.

"Snappy Shopper is all about supporting local stores and their customers, so by running this one penny bundle, we hope to maintain that buzz for our retailers while allow their customers to treat one another (or themselves) without breaking the bank!”

Download the app to order: https://thr.onelink.me/iBhm/dpvwlabz