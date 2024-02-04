News you can trust since 1852
Here are a range of jobs currently on offer within Pontefract and Castleford.

West Yorkshire jobs: Here are 14 new job vacancies in Pontefract and Castleford including prison officer and phlebotomist

Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Pontefract and Castleford this week.
By Kara McKune
Published 4th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including working as an Assistant Greenkeeper at a popular Pontefract golf club, working as a prison custody officer or becoming a Phlebotomist for Boots.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£22,000 - £24,000 a year - Full-time. The ideal candidate would have a positive and forward thinking attitude, a flexible approach to work and working hours, the ability to maintain health and safety practices and is able to work as part of a team or alone.

1. Darrington Golf Club - Assistant Greenkeeper

£22,000 - £24,000 a year - Full-time. The ideal candidate would have a positive and forward thinking attitude, a flexible approach to work and working hours, the ability to maintain health and safety practices and is able to work as part of a team or alone.

£21,450 - £22,500 a year - Permanent. Park Row are looking for a well spoken individual with a good telephone manner who must have confidence to speak to public and be computer literate working with Microsoft Office and other software package

2. Park Row Properties - Office Administrator

£21,450 - £22,500 a year - Permanent. Park Row are looking for a well spoken individual with a good telephone manner who must have confidence to speak to public and be computer literate working with Microsoft Office and other software package

£27,000 - £32,000 a year - Permanent. Key responsibilities include assisting and advising customers with making purchases from a wide variety of quality floor coverings including carpets, rugs, laminate flooring, artificial grass, beds, and furniture; issuing quotes to customers and processing customer sales.

3. Wilsons Carpets - Sales Consultant

£27,000 - £32,000 a year - Permanent. Key responsibilities include assisting and advising customers with making purchases from a wide variety of quality floor coverings including carpets, rugs, laminate flooring, artificial grass, beds, and furniture; issuing quotes to customers and processing customer sales.

£13 an hour - Permanent. The ideal candidate will have attention to detail with a diligent approach to work activities and good communication with staff across site and external visitors.

4. Dovecote Park Ltd - Training Administrator

£13 an hour - Permanent. The ideal candidate will have attention to detail with a diligent approach to work activities and good communication with staff across site and external visitors.

