From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Now, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including working as an Assistant Greenkeeper at a popular Pontefract golf club, working as a prison custody officer or becoming a Phlebotomist for Boots.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Darrington Golf Club - Assistant Greenkeeper
£22,000 - £24,000 a year - Full-time. The ideal candidate would have a positive and forward thinking attitude, a flexible approach to work and working hours, the ability to maintain health and safety practices and is able to work as part of a team or alone. Photo: Google Maps
2. Park Row Properties - Office Administrator
£21,450 - £22,500 a year - Permanent. Park Row are looking for a well spoken individual with a good telephone manner who must have confidence to speak to public and be computer literate working with Microsoft Office and other software package Photo: Google Maps
3. Wilsons Carpets - Sales Consultant
£27,000 - £32,000 a year - Permanent. Key responsibilities include assisting and advising customers with making purchases from a wide variety of quality floor coverings including carpets, rugs, laminate flooring, artificial grass, beds, and furniture; issuing quotes to customers and processing customer sales. Photo: Google Maps
4. Dovecote Park Ltd - Training Administrator
£13 an hour - Permanent. The ideal candidate will have attention to detail with a diligent approach to work activities and good communication with staff across site and external visitors. Photo: Google Maps