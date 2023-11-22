Here are 16 job openings that have become available in Pontefract and Castleford this week.
From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Now, with Christmas rapidly approaching, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including working as a seasonal stylist at Levi’s, a production operative at Haribo UK and as a sales advisor at a popular Castleford toy shop.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career as winter draws in.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Aldi - Store Assistant
£11.40 to £12.30 an hour - Permanent The ideal candidate will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. Photo: Google Maps
2. Cash Generator - Retail Assistant
£22,000 to £25,000 a year - Permanent Cash Generator in Pontefract is looking for someone who is 'techy'and has an interest in the latest technology, such as mobile phones, games consoles and who is aware of the latest new products/trends in the market. Photo: Google Maps
3. Costa - Barista
£10.70 to £11.70 an hour Costa in Castleford is looking for someone who has a passion for coffee and people and a hard-working positive attitude. Photo: Google Maps
4. Farmhouse Inns - Kitchen Assistant
Up to £10.52 an hour - Full-time As a Kitchen Assistant, the ideal candidate will play a key part in the kitchen ensuring a busy service runs smoothly by making sure everything is well stocked, clean, and the team around you have everything they need to create the perfect dish for our customers. Photo: Google Maps