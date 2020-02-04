Smokey Boys BBQ grill now open at Castleford's Xscape

If you're planning a visit to Xscape and feel a bit peckish afterwards there's a new BBQ and grill restaurant will be opening its doors.

The new Smoky Boys eatery is the first to open outside of London and the growing independent chain has chosen Castleford as its new venue.

Usman with Siddra and their five-month-old baby Husnain.

To celebrate, they handed out free burgers to everyone at the centre after throwing open their doors yesterday.

The restaurant is run by local husband and wife team, Usman Salim and Siddra Khatoon, of Pontefract.

Offering everything from burgers to ribs, the menu will also feature vegetarian and gluten free options plus a sizeable kids’ menu.

Siddra, 30, said: “It’s a bit of a dream come true as Usman and I have always wanted to run our own restaurant.

Usman gets ready to take a bite out of one of their burgers.

"It’s something we’re passionate about, but we had to find the right fit and Smoky Boys was it.

"To open their first venue outside of London is so exciting. It comes with pressure, but we can handle it as we can’t wait to introduce Yorkshire to what they’ve been cooking up in London.”

Jason Warren, General Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said: “It’s always great to welcome another new opening, but when it’s a first for Yorkshire it’s even better. Giving away burgers on day one is a great way to show how confident they are in the product and gives people a taste of what they are all about.

"It adds yet more variety to what we offer our visitors.”

Xscape Yorkshire was a finalist in the recent White Rose Awards for tourism in the large visitor attraction category and recently welcomed Fryday fish and chips and Domino’s pizza to the centre.

It adds to a significant period of growth in the last two years which has also seen the opening of Gravity Aerial Adventures and Urban Climbing, virtual reality experience, escape rooms, and a multi-million pound Cineworld refurbishment.