Don't miss out on 'schools out' discount offer at North Yorkshire Water Park near Scarborough

North Yorkshire Water Park has announced an exclusive discount to celebrate the end of the school term.

By Sue Wilkinson
Friday, 15th July 2022, 3:21 pm
For a limited time only, make a huge saving on North Yorkshire Water Park’s inflatable obstacle course.

From Tuesday July 19 to Thursday July 21, the Warrior AquaPark course will be available to book between 5pm and 6pm each day for only £12 a person for School’s Out, Splash About.

North Yorkshire Waterpark is in Wykeham, near Scarborough. The site offers plenty of parking.

A newcomer to the park for 2022, Warrior includes daring climbing walls, huge slides, trampolines, balance bars, rockers, rollers and jumps.

Not only is the AquaPark discounted for a limited time, but the Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park will also be running an exclusive special offer for a margarita pizza and any soft drink for £8, meaning a whole evening of summer celebrations for £20 per person.

Extra toppings can be added on the day for an extra 50p.

Places are limited and available on a first come, first serve basis, so book now to avoid disappointment by visiting www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk

