Exciting new obstacle course opens at one of Yorkshire's best water parks just in time for the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations

On Wednesday June 1, North Yorkshire Water Park, Wykeham, near Scarborough, will be welcoming guests to take on its new obstacle course, Splash Kingdom.

The castle-themed AquaPark is designed specifically for children between the ages of three and seven years old - offering all the fun and excitement of an inflatable assault course in a controlled and safe environment.

Those who conquer the Splash Kingdom AquaPark will be hailed Prince or Princess for the day, receiving their very own crown and the opportunity to have their picture taken on the throne. North Yorkshire Water Park’s mascot, Splash, will be joining in the celebrations, dressed in a regal cape and crown, as they spread jubilation and joy in honour of the Queen.

For a pick-me-up after a session on the water, the Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park will be serving a range of tasty treats and refreshments, including its own spin on the official jubilee dessert - Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle Pudding. A selection of stone-baked pizzas will also be on offer for those looking for a meal fit for a king or queen.

Thrill-seekers over the age of six will be able to take on the Wipeout or newly-installed Warrior AquaParks - two equally exciting attractions.

From climbing walls, huge slides, trampolines, rockers, rollers, balance bars and swings, the attractions are set to be a firm favourite with visitors.

A one-hour session includes hire of a wetsuit, helmet and buoyancy aid, and the courses can be taken on individually or as a group.

As well as Splash Kingdom, Warrior and Wipeout, there are a number activities to be enjoyed across the four-day jubilee weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

From kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, wakeboarding, ziplining, pedalos, mini-ports and much more – whether you’re booking a family day out or group trip, there’s plenty of fun to be had to mark this special moment in history.

Gareth Davies, general manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests to join in our platinum jubilee celebrations and provide them with a day to remember on this extraordinary occasion. This bank holiday weekend has come at the perfect time, with the installation of our new Warrior AquaPark and the arrival of our new ice cream van, meaning guests can raise a cone to the Queen.

“On behalf of everyone at North Yorkshire Water Park, we’d like to wish Her Majesty huge congratulations on reaching such a significant milestone.”