Aerial photograph of Crantock Beach and Pentire Head. Image: Adobe stock

Coffee in hand, surfboard beneath me on golden sand, I sit with my back to the dramatic dunes, eyes on the wild early morning waves I’ve frolicked with since dawn. Up with the sun, I left my husband sleeping in ‘The Waves’ - a beautiful new build holiday rental we booked through Sykes Cottages to indulge our two great passions; the sea and exploring Cornwall.

At 44, I shouldn’t feel such childlike excitement, but since seeing the spirited Atlantic on our clifftop dune walk through Crantock’s Rushy Green yesterday, I’ve just wanted to be in the sea. Adrenaline settling, I smile as my husband approaches, skipping rockpools, ready to scold me I’m sure for surfing solo so early in the day. Instead, he wraps his arms around me, surveys the scene and whispers ‘I think we’ve found our place.’ I think he might be right.

Hidden gem

The unique estuary is wonderous to witness at high and low tide. Image: Adobe stock

Just a few miles from pulsating Newquay, we instantly fell for Crantock’s unspoilt charm, stepping out of our accommodation into an idyllic fairytale village almost too good to be true. Situated just a stone’s throw from Crantock beach and quaint local pubs, restaurants and shops, The Waves is a luxurious, perfectly located property ideal for a romantic break or chilled family coastal escape.

Boasting two bright bedrooms, plush bathroom and a welcoming open-plan living space with full kitchen and sociable relaxing and dining areas, there’s also an enclosed patio super for alfresco dinners overlooking the glorious countryside. A comfortable, well-equipped home-from-home, we couldn’t have picked a sweeter retreat for seven action-packed days exploring Crantock and the incredible North Cornwall coast.

Crantock Beach

Cornwall with a difference, this awesome stretch of dune-flanked sands at the mouth of the Gannel estuary is a gem of a beach, embellished with rugged natural beauty. A popular spot for surfing, bodyboarding and sunbathing, the unique estuary attracts swimmers, paddleboarders and kayakers and is wonderous to witness at high and low tide. Whether you pack a picnic and settle for the day, walk the wildlife and flora-rich grassy dunes atop the sands, or explore Piper’s Hole - a large gap in the cliffs at the western end of the beach that’s a sanctuary for sea birds and accessible at low tide - the area is a hotbed of crisscross trails, hidden wonders and heavenly scenery.

The enclosed patio is super for alfresco dinners overlooking glorious countryside at The Waves.

A must for nature lovers, Pentire Point West headland offers bird’s-eye views of neighbouring Porth ‘Polly’ Joke beach, whilst showcasing a peppering of wild flowers in early summer. Sandwiched between the two beaches is the Bowgie Inn, a clifftop mirage walkable through poppy and rapeseed fields, serving hearty food and drinks with the ultimate ocean backdrop. We enjoyed a glass of wine in its panoramic garden area most evenings before heading back to Crantock’s historic Old Albion Inn and quirky Jam Jar Kitchen, a Mediterranean-feel outdoor eatery serving wood fired pizzas beneath a canopy of grape vines and fairy lights.

Newquay

If you’re up for a scenic hike, lively Newquay is walkable from Crantock via Towan Head and Pentire Point, or minutes away by car. Home to world-famous Fistral Beach, pulsating pubs and a colourful seaside vibe, Newquay buzzes around the clock with a pretty harbour, shops, restaurants and entertainment galore. However action-packed or laid back our days, the best bit was returning to the sanctuary of The Waves each night with achy feet, happy hearts and high expectations for tomorrow’s adventures.

The Waves' open-planned living space with full kitchen and sociable relaxing and dining areas.

One of the two bedrooms at The Waves