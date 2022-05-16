In pictures: Where your dog is welcome

It can be difficult to find places to visit and eat that allow dogs, let alone welcome them as much as their human companions. Dog-friendly holiday provider Canine Cottages has crunched the TripAdvisor data to find the most dog-friendly places to go in Yorkshire. Based on the percentage of reviews on TripAdvisor suggesting a place was dog-friendly, they found the most dog-friendly beaches, places to visit, pubs and cafes across the county.