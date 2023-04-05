Explore the architecture throughout the incredible city of York.

There’s no place to celebrate Easter Weekend like the historic and beautiful Yorkshire – God’s own county!

From the springtime daffodils in York to the rolling hills of the Dales, the Yorkshire moors, the coast and the Pennines – there’s something for everyone.

Be it bustling city life to beautiful natural landscapes, Yorkshire offers a cracking long bank holiday weekend trip.

Vine Barn in the Yorkshire Dales.

Regional tourism experts Wheelwrights York have put together a list of the best last minute places to stay in Yorkshire this Easter.

Bag one of these great last-minute deals, perfect for a solo trip, couples' getaway or a break for the whole family.

Priory House no. 9 Micklegate – York City Centre

A light and airy apartment in a listed building in the centre of York, Priory House is the perfect place to base yourself for the ultimate Easter city break. Sleeping five, the apartment is ideal for the whole family.

Take a trip the the stunning Yorkshire Dales this Easter bank holiday.

Available for £790 for the 7th – 9th April 2023

Vine Barn – Leyburn, Yorkshire Dales

Stay off the beaten path in the quiet village of Bellerby this Easter. Close to Leyburn in the heart of the Dales, this converted barn offers an idyllic pad for a weekend of walks away from the bustle of the city. An ideal escape for two, you can truly escape with a wood burning stove, conservatory walled garden all to yourself!

Available for £585 for the 7th – 9th April 2023

Terrrace Barn in Ripon.

Aurora – Whitby

This entire house is available over Easter weekend in the seaside town of Whitby. Less than a mile from the beach, the townhouse boasts an outdoor patio, as well as a Sky-stream TV and parking for two cars. The apartment sleeps 8, making it perfect for large families or a group of friends.

Available for £872 for the 7th – 9th April 2023

87 Micklegate – York City Centre

Visitors explore the ruins of English Heritage site, Whitby Abbey. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

This property is one of the many fantastic holiday cottages in York city centre, located within a historic 15th century timber building. Restored in 1967, the property sits above an antique shop, and sleeps up to 6 people making a great family or friend's retreat. It boasts a kitchen diner and three beautiful bedrooms.

Available for £880 for the 7th – 9th April 2023

Dickie Hoy’s Cottage - Scarborough

How about a family or friends’ getaway to Scarborough in this quaint cottage? Accommodating up to 5 guests, this 3-bed cottage is dog friendly, perfect for a family trip away including your pooch. In addition to the great coastal location, the cottage also has an enclosed courtyard so you can start Easter Sunday in the sun before exploring the North York Moors National Park.

Available for £562 for the 7th – 9th April 2023

Terrrace Barn - Ripon

Holiday makers at Scarborough's North Bay beach. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Another perfect getaway for couples, this eco barn conversion provides great access to the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors. Enjoy an Easter walk before coming back to enjoy your Easter eggs by the wood burner! Best of all? You can bring your dog along in this pet friendly property.