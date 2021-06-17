Whether you're looking for a holiday close to home, or just a place for family and friends to stay during a visit, there's sure to be an Airbnb suited to your style. To get you started, take a look at this list of 14 of the most luxurious rooms, flats and houses available for hire in Wakefield Pontefract and Castleford. Seen something you like? Click the corresponding number to be taken straight to the listing that's tickled your fancy: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14
1. Entire flat, Allerton Bywater
Luxurious and spacious, this house has two bedrooms, one bathroom an en-suite and space for up to six guests. With off-street parking, WiFi and Netflix, it is the perfect base from which to explore Castleford, Pontefract, Wakefield, Leeds and the wider Yorkshire area.
Photo: Airbnb/Quentin
2. Went Cottage: Idyllic cottage, Wentbridge
Located in Wentbridge, just a few minutes' drive from Pontefract and with easy access to the A1, this cottage could be just the holiday home you've been looking for. The perfect blend of contemporary and traditional style, this cottage promises to be the perfect home-away-from home, with an off street parking space and space for up to four people.
Photo: Airbnb/Samantha
3. Luxury suites and studios, Wakefield
This second floor en suite room is located in the heart of Wakefield, just a few minutes from the city centre and Pinderfields Hospital. Described as "the perfect base for your visit to Wakefield", the suite has a double bed, dedicated workspace and high speed internet, with hotel quality linen and towels provided.
Photo: YorGuest/Airbnb
4. Professional serviced apartment, Wakefield
Perfectly located for Pinderfields Hospital, this modern apartment is perfect for those working in the area, visiting friends or family or planning to make the most of the city's transportation links. As well as two bedrooms, and space for up to five guests, the apartment boasts a free parking space and two bathrooms.
Photo: Airbnb/Helen