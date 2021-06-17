Whether you're looking for a holiday close to home, or just a place for family and friends to stay during a visit, there's sure to be an Airbnb suited to your style. To get you started, take a look at this list of 14 of the most luxurious rooms, flats and houses available for hire in Wakefield Pontefract and Castleford. Seen something you like? Click the corresponding number to be taken straight to the listing that's tickled your fancy: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14