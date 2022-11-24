Top places to visit in Yorkshire for free

We look at some of the places in the county that are free to visit.

The recently restored, Grade-I listed Piece Hall is one of Yorkshire’s finest days out. It’s an 18th-century cloth hall. The sprawling Georgian complex has a stunning interior plaza surrounded on all four sides by three tiers of balcony-style walkways. It’s free to visit and marvel at the architecture, but don’t be surprised if you’re tempted by the shops and eateries that now call Piece Hall home. There’s even a museum where you can learn about the history of the site