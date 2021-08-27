Treat your pooch to the pawfect staycation, according to their breed

4. Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Border Terrier

Top locations: Staithes, Seahouses and Aberystwyth. George says: “These are very active outdoor breeds and they are extremely tough. They can interact nicely with well behaved dogs but will not tolerate being challenged so would prefer being outside than relaxing in a dog-friendly pub.” “As these breeds prefer time outside, the top locations offer some walks with added extras. For example, you can visit Aberystwyth Castle with a two mile walk along the promenade before heading for the coastline.” Where to stay: Staithes Cottage, North Yorkshire. Located in the quaint coastal village of Staithes, just a bit north of Whitby, you will feel an instant history hit at the picturesque Staithes Cottage. Complete with distinctive features such as rope going up the stairway, this little cottage is one to remember. This ancient gem, which sleeps four guests, has been beautifully renovated to provide quirky, luxurious accommodation; perfect to return to after a day of activities with the kids and dog.

Photo: Dog Friendly Cottages