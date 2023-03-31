What to do and where to go for families this Easter in Yorkshire

The World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe

Here are some the attractions and events happening over the holiday.

Mother Shipton’s, Knaresborough, from now until Sunday April 16, daily from 10am to 5.30pm

Follow the Bunny Door Trail through woodland and look out for giant eggs and see if you can find all the charming Easter scenes. You might even get to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

Easter egg hunt at Burnton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington

Visit Tumbleweed the Gardener in the potting shed where you can plant seeds of spring. Plus, Daisy Maisy the Storyteller will be waiting to welcome you for some Easter stories.

Pace Egg Plays, Hepstonsall, near Hebden Bridge, Good Friday – April 7

The traditional mumming play is performed in Heptonstall’s Weavers Square

The Hillmillies will be dancing between plays.

In the play St George takes on contenders such as Bold Slasher, the Black Prince of Paradine and Hector. The costumes, in particular the strange headgear comprising a towering edifice garlanded with flowers, peculiar to the Calder Valley, are as much a part of the fun as the action. Violent sword fights predominate but, as ever, good triumphs over evil.

Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championships, Easter Monday – April 10

The world’s biggest and oldest coal race started in 1963 as a result of a challenge between a coal man and a farmer and they’ve been going ever since – except for a short break, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This year’s race is the 60th annual World Coal Carrying Championship.

Each year, men and women come from all over the world to race the streets of Gawthorpe carrying huge sacks of coal for three-quarters of a mile uphill to secure the best time.

The event consists of men’s, women’s and children’s races. Men carry 50kg of coal and women 20kg in weight. Children do not carry any weight and race 429 feet.

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, from now until Sunday April 16

Children are invited to take part in an Easter egg hunt with a difference. There are 25 huge, scaled-up, hand-carved and painted wooden eggs hidden in the woodland and the task is to find them all.

An Easter trail of eight boards will take you around the grounds of the hall, solving clues and learning about the history of the seasonal celebration while exploring the extensive gardens.

Easter egg hunt at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, from now until Sunday April 16, daily from 10am to 4.30pm

Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. Come along and explore the beautiful gardens and abbey ruins. The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg.

Hebden Bridge Duck Race – Easter Monday – April 10

The annual event is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge. Thousands of yellow plastic ducks will be thrown into the River Calder from County Bridge in the centre of the town, next to the new Town Hall at 3.15pm.

The race will finish at West End bridge on the A646. Throughout the day there will be a variety of entertainment, including children’s rides, stalls and live music.

Giant Easter egg hunt, RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate, from now until Monday April 17, daily from 10am to 5pm

Explore the garden searching for the supersized Easter eggs, including some decorated with brand new competition-winning designs.

Once you’ve found all the eggs, you’ll be rewarded with a free chocolate treat from PLAYin CHOC – organic, vegan, free from main allergens and ethically made in the UK.

Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens, near Harrogate, from now until Sunday April 16, daily from 10am to 6pm.

Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. Explore the gardens of Beningbrough. Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and dairy or vegan chocolate egg.

Fluffy Tail Trail, Sledmere, East Yorkshire, from now until Sunday April 16, daily from 10am to 5pm