Superb £550,000 high specification family home in Ossett - see pictures

Individually designed to an impressive standard incorporating a high specification throughout is this deceptively spacious and versatile detached family home with four double bedrooms, two en-suite shower rooms and a four piece house bathroom.

Situated within private grounds with gated access in this highly regarded area of Ossett, enjoying superb long distance roof top views towards Emley Moor.

Finished in a contemporary-style, boasting open plan living accommodation this attractive home is approached via a central reception hall with lounge, dining area, sitting area, breakfast/kitchen, utility room, guest w.c. and two double bedrooms both with en-suite shower facilities. The first floor galleried landing leads to two further double bedrooms and a four piece bathroom. Outside the property has an extensive driveway accessed via electric gates providing ample off street parking leading to a detached double garage with additional mezzanine storage. The property has wrap around Indian stone paving with lawn, raised decked area, greenhouse and raised beds.

Ossett is a well regarded town centre with a variety of shopping, recreational facilities and schools. Grange View is tucked away off Healey Road.

3 Grange View, Off Healey Road, Ossett

Guide Price £525,000 to £550,000

Richard Kendall

Ossett 01924 266555