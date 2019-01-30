Supermarket giant Morrisons  to take on  than 500 butchery, bakery and fish apprentices

Supermarket giant Morrisons is to train more than 500 more apprentices over the next 12 months – many of them in traditional craft skills such as butchery, bakery and fishmongery.

The aim is for the apprentices to learn skills which will enable them to serve customers better on Morrisons’ Market Street counters.

Bakers will be taught how to make bread in the traditional way, from flour and water. Butchers and fishmongers will be trained to provide the portions of meat and fish that customers want while they shop around their weekly budget.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons People Director, said: “This investment in craft skills is so important because our customers want food that is made fresh each day. Many want to buy a particular joint, or to vary the slices of meat from the deli, have fat trimmed, bones removed, or advice on how to cook and prepare food.

“By ensuring our foodmakers are qualified experts we can serve our customers better and provide products and advice that our customers enjoy.”

The apprentices will also gain qualifications.

The company is now the largest employer of craft apprentices in the UK.