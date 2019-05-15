Take a driving tour of Wakefield with this video from 1987

This short video will give you a chance to explore Wakefield city centre - as it was in 1987.

The video, which was shared on YouTube in 2017, is dated Tuesday, May 5, 1987, and takes the viewer on a driving tour of the city.

Long predating dashcams, it appears to have been filmed by a video camera balanced carefully on a car's dashboard.

In the video, the driver begins on Doncaster Road, before passing over the River Calder, where the Hepworth Gallery now sits, along Kirkgate and through the city centre to the Bullring.

A second video, available here, shows a continuation of the footage, including a journey along Ings Road and a view of Wakefield power station.

From Kirkgate roundabout to Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, a lot has changed in 32 years. But which parts of the video made you feel most nostalgic?

