Take a look back to when DOLPHINS were trained in South Elmsall swimming pool

Here's everything we know about the secluded dolphin training facility in South Elmsall...

The former Animal Training School and Dolphinarium in South Elmsall was owned by a Mr John Nolan and his wife.

It was based in the old swimming pool, which closed in the 1960s. The pool was later converted to accommodate the dolphins.

The facility was mainly used as a centre for holding and training the animals between 1972 and 1974.

Pictured is Miss Susan Shields of Pickering, aged 20, training dolphins at the facility.

The dolphins were imported from North America. Once trained, they were then transferred to wildlife parks and other Dolphinariums across the UK.

The South Elmsall Dolphinarium never opened to the public.

The number of dolphins trained at the base over the years remains a mystery. When the school closed in 1974, there were 6 dolphins in training.