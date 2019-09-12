Take a look inside some of the historic treasures around Wakefield

An array of Wakefield's historic buildings usually closed to the public will open their doors this weekend

Chantry Chapel on Doncaster Road, Westgate's Unitarian Chapel and St John the Baptist Church on Wentworth Street are among the treasures on offer at this year's Heritage Open Days event.

Tours and activities will be held this weekend and next.

Visitors can have a look inside the Grade-II listed Georgian St John's Church with guided tours of the crypt and bell tower.

Wakefield Tree Wardens and other environmental groups will be displaying some of their work in the Boathouse at Newmillerdam.

Visitors can also explore the history of Wakefield's Town and Country Hall in a tour led by Wakefield Civic Society President Kevin Trickett.

Starting with a short illustrated talk about the history of the buildings in the society's office at Wakefield Town Hall on Wood Street, Mr Trickett will then lead visitors on a tour to see the principal public rooms of both buildings.

This will include the Old Court Room and police cells within the town hall and the council chamber and committee rooms of the Country Hall.

It will take place at noon tomorrow.

Events will also be held at the Gissing Centre, St James' Church Flockton and others.

Heritage Open Days in England's largest annial festival of history and culture.

It features more than 5,000 events across the country.

Visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk