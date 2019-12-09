Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Wakefield - with its own cinema, paddocks and stable

With almost four acres of land, including private gardens and paddocks, the house, on Long Lane, Ackworth, is currently on the market for £2.2 million. The recently renovated family home features a large entrance hall, playroom, cinema and double driveway. Take a look at some of the property's highlights below.

1. A family home Set in beautiful gardens, grounds and paddocks of approaching four acres and surrounded by open farm lane, Long Lane Close is a very large detached family home that has been superbly renovated in recent years. 0 Buy a Photo

2. 'Particularly pleasurable' paddocks The paddocks/fields are down to grass and are complimented by well established boundaries, mature trees and shrubbery. We are informed that riding out from here is a particularly pleasurable experience with country lanes being adjoining and close by. Rightmove other Buy a Photo

3. Dining living kitchen Without doubt a fabulous room there are many features to highlight here, stunning flooring, beautiful bi-fold doors giving wonderful views out over the property's terrace, gardens, paddocks and rural scene beyond. Rightmov other Buy a Photo

4. Double height entrance hall Stylish entrance door being arched top and set within an arched glazed area gives access through to the fabulous entrance hall. Rightmove other Buy a Photo

View more