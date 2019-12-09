Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Wakefield - with its own cinema, paddocks and stable
If you're in the market for a luxurious new home, take a look at this five bedroom house for sale in Wakefield.
With almost four acres of land, including private gardens and paddocks, the house, on Long Lane, Ackworth, is currently on the market for £2.2 million. The recently renovated family home features a large entrance hall, playroom, cinema and double driveway. Take a look at some of the property's highlights below.
1. A family home
Set in beautiful gardens, grounds and paddocks of approaching four acres and surrounded by open farm lane, Long Lane Close is a very large detached family home that has been superbly renovated in recent years.
The paddocks/fields are down to grass and are complimented by well established boundaries, mature trees and shrubbery. We are informed that riding out from here is a particularly pleasurable experience with country lanes being adjoining and close by.
Without doubt a fabulous room there are many features to highlight here, stunning flooring, beautiful bi-fold doors giving wonderful views out over the property's terrace, gardens, paddocks and rural scene beyond.