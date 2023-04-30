Wakefield Independent School in Nostell has received three computers to help support its educational IT department.

The initiative comes as a result of Hays’ shift to hybrid work, where laptops are used for remote working, which has reduced computer energy consumption by more than 60 per cent.

This scheme saw over 600 computers donated, with 80 units given to Yorkshire schools.

Kate Caryl, Headteacher at Wakefield Independent school, holding a donated device, with Emma Caryl, Recruitment Specialist in Primary Education at Hays.

Kate Caryl, Headteacher at Wakefield Independent School, said: "The base units provided by Hays are a fantastic addition to our computing facilities.

"We - and especially our young pupils - live in a fast-paced digital world that demands tools that are just as fast.

"They have already been set up and have gone down a storm with the students who very much appreciate having such top tech. Thanks again to Hays."