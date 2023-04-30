News you can trust since 1852
Recruitment company donates computers to Wakefield school

Recruitment company Hays has donated several computer units to a Wakefield school.

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield Independent School in Nostell has received three computers to help support its educational IT department.

The initiative comes as a result of Hays’ shift to hybrid work, where laptops are used for remote working, which has reduced computer energy consumption by more than 60 per cent.

This scheme saw over 600 computers donated, with 80 units given to Yorkshire schools.

Kate Caryl, Headteacher at Wakefield Independent school, holding a donated device, with Emma Caryl, Recruitment Specialist in Primary Education at Hays.Kate Caryl, Headteacher at Wakefield Independent school, holding a donated device, with Emma Caryl, Recruitment Specialist in Primary Education at Hays.
Kate Caryl, Headteacher at Wakefield Independent School, said: "The base units provided by Hays are a fantastic addition to our computing facilities.

"We - and especially our young pupils - live in a fast-paced digital world that demands tools that are just as fast.

"They have already been set up and have gone down a storm with the students who very much appreciate having such top tech. Thanks again to Hays."

Paul Matthias, National Director of Education at Hays, added: “We are pleased to have been able to sustainably recycle our previous IT equipment to schools across the UK.

