There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes/quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, from Police.uk shows that over the past year, from March 2024 to February 2024, there have been 2,818 reports of anti-social behaviour across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

In fact, in January 2024, Wakefield was the worst major town in West Yorkshire for anti-social behaviour, with 213 crimes reported and a crime rate of 0.99 per 1,000 daytime population.

In no particular order, these are the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford neighbourhoods with the most recorded anti-social behaviour crimes.

The full data is available, via: https://www.police.uk/pu/your-area

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Eastmoor Eastmoor has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour according to Police.uk data.

2 . Hemsworth Hemsworth was named one of the worst neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour.

3 . South Elmsall South Elmsall was also named by Police.uk.