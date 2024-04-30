These areas have been named as some of the worst for anti-social behaviour by Police.uk.These areas have been named as some of the worst for anti-social behaviour by Police.uk.
These areas have been named as some of the worst for anti-social behaviour by Police.uk.

The 12 worst neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - named by new police figures

New police figures have named the worst areas in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for anti-social behaviour.
By Kara McKune
Published 30th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes/quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, from Police.uk shows that over the past year, from March 2024 to February 2024, there have been 2,818 reports of anti-social behaviour across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

In fact, in January 2024, Wakefield was the worst major town in West Yorkshire for anti-social behaviour, with 213 crimes reported and a crime rate of 0.99 per 1,000 daytime population.

In no particular order, these are the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford neighbourhoods with the most recorded anti-social behaviour crimes.

The full data is available, via: https://www.police.uk/pu/your-area

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Eastmoor has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour according to Police.uk data.

1. Eastmoor

Eastmoor has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour according to Police.uk data. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Hemsworth was named one of the worst neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour.

2. Hemsworth

Hemsworth was named one of the worst neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
South Elmsall was also named by Police.uk.

3. South Elmsall

South Elmsall was also named by Police.uk. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Lupset was also named as an anti-social hotspot.

4. Lupset

Lupset was also named as an anti-social hotspot. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastlefordWest Yorkshire