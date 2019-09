The National Heritage Open Days will see 17 venues across our city and towns come to life during September.

Here you'll see each venue which will be open to the public in the Wakefield district. Pre-booking is required for some of the tours and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. Further details about each venue can also be found on the Heritage Open Days website www.heritageopendays.org.uk

The Hepworth Wakefield Heritage Open Days at The Hepworth Wakefield.

WFD Ghost Walks Wakefield Town Hall, Wood Street.

Discover Wood Street Discover the history and architecture of Wood Street on a guided walk.

The Gissing Centre 2 Thompson's Yard, Westgate. The family home of the Victorian writer George Gissing.

