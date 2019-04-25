The Wright side of life: Tartlets go down a treat in Chester

Well what a wonderful week we have enjoyed weather wise, the forecast promised a fantastic Easter weekend and they delivered. Everything is looking lush and colourful. I see people out in their summery clothes, walking, cycling, working in the gardens, its fabulous, WRITES KAREN WRIGHT.

The start of this week I spent getting myself organised for the food demo that I was booked to do over at Chester, once again so much practice means some lucky recipients in my family, I had settled on the fruit tartlets and I was very pleased with the look of them.

On Thursday I went along to the Balne Lane over 50s coffee club. I didn’t go as a visitor as such, I went along to help my Uncle Graham with a film show he was doing there. The club meets every Thursday from 10am to noon at the community centre. Everyone was very friendly, and they want to encourage new people to join them, I recommend it, there is lots going on. Uncle Graham was a member of the Wakefield Cine Club (Movie Makers) for over 50 years, it recently closed due to dwindling numbers. If anyone is interested in having a show contact me and I will put you in touch with Uncle, he has over 500 films he has made over the decades.

I called in to Hall Green Nurseries on my way home to buy some sweet peas, it is my local place to get my plants and it’s full of colour and gorgeous things. While I was there I bumped in to Gillian. Gillian came to see my performance at the Walker Studio in February and she was telling me that her Mum cuts out my article every week and puts them in a scrapbook. It tickled me to think about that, so “hello Gillian’s Mum”!

My trip over to Chester was a success and they have already booked me for next year which is amazing. I had a great time especially as two people from Horbury were in the audience. I was after some volunteers to come on stage to help me, I asked my Wakey chap to come up and he did. He was a dab hand with a piping bag and made an excellent fruit tart. I hadn’t caught his name, so the power of social media came to the rescue. I posted up a photo of us together and lo and behold we were reunited, it is Jeremy and Kay Sanderson, great sports the pair of them.

No space for a big recipe this week but here is a tip that I picked up at Chester. If you want to skewer food, try a rosemary stick if you have any in the garden. Choose one that is strong and woody, strip most of the leaves away and thread your meat or vegetables onto it, the flavour of the rosemary infuses and is super delish.

