These are the 17 best restaurants in Pontefract and Castleford according to Google reviews

Whether you're looking for a cheery atmosphere or top notch food, this is the list for you. These are the 17 highest rated restaurants in Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google's user ratings.

1. Abdul's 27 Southgate, Pontefract, WF8 1LN. Rate 4.5 from 217 Google reviews

2. Cromwells 1 Mauds Yard, Pontefract, WF8 1AQ. Rated 4.6 from 117 Google reviews

3. Gelato Creamery 26-28 Gillygate, Pontefract, WF8 1PQ. Rated 4.8 from 26 Google reviews

4. The Bosphorus Bistro 11 Finkle St, Pontefract, WF8 1HE. Rated 4.6 from 113 Google reviews

