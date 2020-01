As part of our town centre survey we asked you what restaurants you want to see in your area. In no particular order, these are the 20 restaurant chains that readers most want to see in the Five Towns. Find out what restaurants you wanted to see in Wakefield here.

1. Toby Carvery Though there is a Toby Carvery in Wakefield, the chain is missing from elsewhere in the district. The family-chain is clearly missed. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Barburrito Since it was founded in 2005, Barburrito has been a huge success, and now operates 21 stores across the country. Could they set their sights on Pontefract or Castleford next? 0 Buy a Photo

3. Brazuca If you're looking for cocktails and Tex Mex, look no further than Brazuca. Now known as Estabulo, the eatery is a hit with fans of burgers and ribs. Andrew Bellis other Buy a Photo

4. Prezzo A family favourite, Prezzo serves a variety of Italian food, including pizza and pasta. Despite operating from more than 180 locations, the chain have yet to launch a restaurant in Wakefield or the Five Towns. David Hurst jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more