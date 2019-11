The data, provided by the House of Commons library, shows the median house prices for properties sold in each neighbourhood for March 2019.

1. Glasshoughton In March 2019, the average house price in Glasshoughton was 168,000.

2. Durkar and Crigglestone In March 2019, the average house price in Durkar and Crigglestone was 169,000.

3. Ossett South East and Horbury Bridge In March 2019, the average house price in Ossett South and Horbury Bridge was 162,500.

4. Crofton In March 2019, the average house price in Crofton was 190,000.

