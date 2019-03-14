This is how you can now get KFC delivered direct to your door in Wakefield

KFC fans in Wakefield can now get their favourite takeaway delivered direct to their door.

If you fancy a bucket of chicken for your lunch, then look no further - you can now have your favourite food delivered to your door through the Just Eat app.

The popular fried chicken restaurant has partnered with Just Eat, the leading global marketplace for online takeaway delivery to launch the new initiative.

It means fans of Finger-Lickin' Good chicken will be pleased to hear that favourites such as the Family Feast and Zinger Tower Burger will be available for delivery.

Lovers of The Colonel’s secret recipe can now order KFC on Just Eat from KFC at Westgate Retail Park, Charlesworth Way.

Also delivering now is the Wakefield Subway at Unit 10 Collinsway, Ings Road.